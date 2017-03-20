Come June and the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson will take to the sidelines once again to manage his Manchester United boys yet again.

Ferguson, 75, one of the greatest football managers for Manchester United, will return to the Old Trafford in June for a one-off match, dubbed as Michael Carrick Testimonial.

Manchester United's iconic team of 2008, that lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy, will clash against former Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp's side– All-Star XI.

"Well, to win the European Cup is fantastic. It was a really great bunch of players with a great attitude about them and a good, strong squad," said Ferguson via a video on Monday.

Carrick, the midfield maestro, who is yet to be offered a contract extension this season, was an integral part of Ferguson's team alongside legendary Paul Scholes.

Honoured to announce that The Boss will be manager at my testimonial in partnership with @_MCFoundation & @ManUtd. Will be a special day. pic.twitter.com/mDwcb4nTpA — Michael Carrick (@carras16) March 20, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo, Ryan Giggs, Nemanja Vidic, Rio Ferdinand, Park Ji-Sung, Gary Neville, Wayne Rooney and Edwin Van der Sar were the other big names in the Manchester United's 2008 squad. The Red Devils completed a treble -- the Premier League, the Community Shield and the UEFA Champions League title -- in the 2007-08 season under Ferguson.

"My problem in the 2008 final, maybe I even regret it to this day, was I left Ji-sung Park out completely in the final," continued Ferguson. "He'd played such a great role and that's the problem when you get to these finals."

Redknapp's side will see representation from the likes of England legends Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard.

Michael Carrick Testimonial: In a nutshell

Fixture: Manchester United 2008 XI vs Michael Carrick All-Star XI.

When: June 4, 2017

Time: 4 pm GMT

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Tickets info: BOOK HERE

Ticket prices: