Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez is snapped by paparazzi each and every time they get a glimpse of her. She has garnered even more interest after his boyfriend made her pregnancy public.

The football icon announced it in July. Since then, the world is waiting for the new baby in Cristiano's life.

Despite being pregnant, Georgina, who loves to see Cristiano play football, makes it a point to watch him on the field. She has been to Real Madrid matches with her baby bump, and photographers do not miss the chance to take pictures of her.

Georgina was also spotted recently in Real Madrid'a match at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium to watch Cristiano play, reported Daily Mail.

Georgina's baby bump was visible to the naked eye as well.

Spotting a tight pair of blue jeans, a maroon coloured semi-sheer top and a leather jacket, Georgina looked gorgeous. The 22-year-old model wore black high boots too. She has always been a fashionista, who wears amazing clothes.

Such kind of fashion statement does not come as a surprise especially when Cristiano is a fashion icon himself. No wonder, both of them compliment so well.

However, fashion may not be their number one priority as of now, with the new baby expected to arrive soon. There are several reports doing rounds, suggesting that couple's kid is a baby girl, which was accidently revealed by Georgina's salsa teacher on Instagram.

Irrespective of the gender, this will be Cristiano and Georgina's first child together. The Real Madrid is already a father of three -- one, Cristiano Jr from his previous relationship and twins Eva and Mateo, who were born via surrogate mother in June.

The couple have often shared images with the twins and Cristiano Jr on Instagram.