Georgina Rodriguez is pregnant and is expected to give birth to a girl this October. In a moment like this, any daughter would expect plenty of support from her parents. But Georgina is getting none of it.

Apparently, the Spanish model's mom and dad have been completely taken aback after knowing about Georgina's pregnancy. They are neither in contact with Cristiano Ronaldo, nor their daughter, who bagged a job earlier this year at Uno Models agency in Spain.

Portuguese magazine VIP reported that Georgina's father Jorge Eduardo Rodriguez, who lives in Argentina, and mother Ana Maria Hernandez, who lives in Italy, have completely deserted their daughter and have no plans of keeping in touch.

Georgina currently lives with her boyfriend Cristiano and his mother, Dolores Aveiro, in Madrid. She also takes time out to look after Cristiano Jr -- the first of Cristiano's kids from an unidentified surrogate mother.

The Real Madrid star will now be the father of as many as four children. He already revealed to the world earlier this year the photo of his twin children Eva and Mateo, who were also born from an identified surrogate mother. This time, however, Cristiano will have his first natural child with Georgina.

Reports also claim that Cristianinho (Cristiano Jr) has told his dad that he wants to have a lot of brothers and sisters. Now the Real Madrid star does fancy an idea of having seven children!

Cristiano and Georgina: The love story

L o v e A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on Jul 13, 2017 at 3:13am PDT