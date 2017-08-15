Georgina Rodriguez is pregnant and is expected to give birth to a girl this October. In a moment like this, any daughter would expect plenty of support from her parents. But Georgina is getting none of it.
Apparently, the Spanish model's mom and dad have been completely taken aback after knowing about Georgina's pregnancy. They are neither in contact with Cristiano Ronaldo, nor their daughter, who bagged a job earlier this year at Uno Models agency in Spain.
Portuguese magazine VIP reported that Georgina's father Jorge Eduardo Rodriguez, who lives in Argentina, and mother Ana Maria Hernandez, who lives in Italy, have completely deserted their daughter and have no plans of keeping in touch.
Georgina currently lives with her boyfriend Cristiano and his mother, Dolores Aveiro, in Madrid. She also takes time out to look after Cristiano Jr -- the first of Cristiano's kids from an unidentified surrogate mother.
The Real Madrid star will now be the father of as many as four children. He already revealed to the world earlier this year the photo of his twin children Eva and Mateo, who were also born from an identified surrogate mother. This time, however, Cristiano will have his first natural child with Georgina.
Reports also claim that Cristianinho (Cristiano Jr) has told his dad that he wants to have a lot of brothers and sisters. Now the Real Madrid star does fancy an idea of having seven children!
Cristiano and Georgina: The love story
- Cristiano and Georgina met in 2016 in the VIP area at a Dolce & Gabbana event in Madrid, Spain. It was since then that they started dating and finally went public about their relationship after some months.
- The Spanish beauty has been spotted attending quite a lot of Real Madrid matches at the Santiago Bernabeu this season, and she was also seen getting on well with Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.
- Georgina also accompanied the former Manchester United superstar to the Best FIFA Awards ceremony in Switzerland earlier this year, and was in attendance, cheering for her beau, as Cristiano bagged the Best FIFA Men's Player 2016, beating off competition from Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.
- Cristiano, meanwhile, had failed past relationships with Russian Victoria's Secret model Irina Shayk and former Miss Spain Desirée Cordero Ferrer.