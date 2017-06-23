Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has been in the news a lot in the last few days and it's not for all the good reasons. The Portuguese captain was recently accused of tax evasion by the Spanish authorities. Ever since then there have been numerous reports saying that he wants to leave Real Madrid in the summer.

Ronaldo and Real Madrid have since not made any official announcement regarding his future. The Portuguese player has enjoyed a superb campaign with Real Madrid as he guided them to the La Liga title and the Champions League title and is looking to end his season on a high with his national team at the Confederations Cup.

Ever since Ronaldo's tax issue came up, a number of top clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and his former club Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for him. Losing Ronaldo would certainly be a big loss for Real Madrid and they would have a hard time finding a suitable replacement for him but they could avoid all of that.

Real Madrid would definitely not want to lose the best player in the world and reports say that he will be willing to extend his stay at the Spanish capital if they sign one of the most promising talents in the world and his compatriot, Gelson Martins, this summer.

Reports say that Ronaldo is a little concerned with the fact that the number of Portuguese stars at Real Madrid are reducing and wants them to sign some starting with Martins. The two current Portuguese stars at Real are Pepe and Fabio Coentrao and both are expected to leave in the summer leaving Ronaldo as the only Portuguese at the club.

Another reason why Ronaldo wants Florentino Perez to sign his Portuguese teammate is that he feels he will offer something special to the club. With Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema not at their best at the moment, Real Madrid could do with someone like Martins.

The 22-year-old scored seven goals and assisted 14 last season with Sporting Lisbon and is widely regarded and one of the rising stars in world football. He has also been linked with a move to the Premier League with Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal keeping an eye on him.

Martins definitely has the talent to thrive at Real Madrid and if Ronaldo himself is asking Perez to sign him means he definitely is a special player. He could also prove to be a much cheaper alternative to Kylian Mbappe as he is valued at just £50 million compared to the Frenchman's valuation of over £100 million.