Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has received three bumper offers just on the first week of January 2018. Before you think Manchester United are one of them, well, let's mention that the Red Devils have not put an offer on the table as yet for Cristiano this January transfer window.

Offer No. 1

In one of the most stunning reports from Spain, United's rivals Chelsea are interested in signing Cristiano. The Blues are in dire need of signing an attacker and they feel Cristiano foots the bill the most.

The future of attacking midfielder Willian and second-choice striker Michy Batshuayi is very much uncertain at Chelsea. Also, Eden Hazard continues to be linked with Real Madrid.

One thing is certain, if Chelsea manage to pull up this sensational coup, Hazard will be heading the other way.

Offer No. 2

The next offer is from Paris SG, which looks a rather weird. The French football heavyweights splashed the cash sensationally to sign Neymar from Barcelona in the summer of 2017, and they are back again to make an offer for Cristiano.

Offer No.3

The third offer, meanwhile, is from Major League Soccer (MLS) side Los Angeles Galaxy. The MLS side has brought in plenty of football superstars in the past, like David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, Robbie Keane, and more. Continuing the tradition is prime for LA Galaxy.

What does the future hold for Cristiano?

Off late, several reports have surfaced in regards to Cristiano. The Portuguese legend, only some days back, asked his lawyers to negotiate with Real Madrid, to try and lower done the astronomical buyout clause of £879m tagged with his name.

The astronomical figure surely is a big hindrance for other football clubs to make an offer for him.

According to reports this week, however, the Los Blancos are contemplating raising the wages of Cristiano to £600,000-a-week, making his pay scale at par with Neymar and Messi.

