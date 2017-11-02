Tottenham Hotspur rode on a brace from attacking midfielder Dele Alli on Wednesday November 1 in the UEFA Champions League to secure a historic win for the Premier League side against Real Madrid at the Wembley stadium.

The final scoreline read 3-1 in favour of Spurs.

2 - Dele Alli is the third English player to score a brace against Real Madrid in #UCL, after David Beckham and Steven Gerrard. Heroic. pic.twitter.com/GohxEwTxhX — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 1, 2017

The Sun reports that Real Madrid's most notable player, Cristiano Ronaldo, was interviewed post-match by beIN Sports. A frustrated Cristiano said he doesn't want to play anymore for the Los Blancos after his current contract comes to an end.

"I don't want to renew. I don't want to renew," mentioned Cristiano to the reporter. "I'm very happy with the contract I have."

Cristiano's current contract with Real Madrid is until June 30 2021. He turns 36 then. Remains to be seen if any club is interested in making a big money move for the Portugal ace on the 2021 summer transfer window.

What happens on that front remains to be seen. For now, we cannot but help wonder why Real Madrid, defending La Liga and Champions League winners, are having such a shambolic 2017-18 season so far.

The Los Blancos are third in the Spanish league with 20 points from ten games. They are eight points behind table toppers and arch-rivals FC Barcelona.

In the UCL, Real Madrid have just two wins from their four matches so far. Tottenham Hotspur have already qualified for the round-of-16 of the competition. Although Zinedine Zidane's side haven't yet got that job done, they look likely becoming the other team from the Group H to make it to the next round.

A top of the group finish? Doesn't seem to be.

Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Real Madrid: Highlights