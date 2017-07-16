If a team would be given the money and freedom to chance to sign any player in world football, two names -- Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo -- would top the list.

However, it would be mission impossible for either Messi or Cristiano to leave Barcelona or Real Madrid respectively, but there were certain hopes for Manchester United, who had been linked to the Portugal man.

There is some logic for Manchester going after Cristiano. First of all, Cristiano, after playing for Manchester United in the past, always has that soft corner for the club. Secondly, he was angered with the alleged tax evasion in Spain, leading to speculations that the star could join United.

There was plenty of excitement among the fans at the time, but that has all been brought to a full stop by Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, who does not want to waste much time on mission impossible transfers.

"We have never thought about it, because he's (Cristiano) such an important player for his club, of great economic power, where we have not been able to find for whatever reason that could have made us think that Ronaldo could leave," Daily Mirror quoted Mourinho as saying.

"I'm not a defender of my club once you waste time on players who are mission impossible."

However, the Red Devils might be pleased after performing well in the ongoing transfer, where they have managed to sign one of the best Premier League strikers, Romelu Lukaku. Besides Lukaku, they have also got centre-back Victor Lindelof from Benfica.

Next season promises to be exciting for Manchester United, who will also battle it out in the Champions League.