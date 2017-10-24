The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony was a special one for Cristiano Ronaldo as the Real Madrid star won the best player title for the fifth time in his illustrious career. Besides this, there is some great news round the corner as well, with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, reportedly, being eight-month pregnant.

Ronaldo will become a dad, again, soon!

Georgina was spotted alongside Ronaldo at the London Palladium, where the footballer won the award, beating the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar for the prestigious title.

Just ahead of the mega event in London, Georgina and Ronaldo posed for some wonderful pictures with Cristiano Jr, making it a family affair as well.

Though the Portugal captain got all the limelight after winning the award, Georgina got her fair share of fame as she looked beautiful in a silk wrap around dress.

And one could not help but notice Georgina and her baby bump, which seems to have become heavier, meaning that the arrival of the new born is on the cards.

The trio of Georgina, Cristiano Jr and the Real Madrid star sat in the front row alongside Messi and with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo, who was also present on the occasion.

Messi also had a small word with Cristiano Jr, who has been often witnessed with Georgina as they come together to watch Real Madrid play in the La Liga and the Champions League as well.

Cristiano Jr is Ronaldo's first son, who was born from his previous relationship. It was in June that Ronaldo became a father of twins, Mateo and Eva, who were from a surrogate mother. Ronaldo has posted some images with the twins and also Georgina on Instagram.

So, the new member of the family, who is expected to arrive soon, will be Ronaldo's fourth child.