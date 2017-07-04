Spanish beauty Georgina Rodriguez, who found a full-time job at the Uno Models agency, based in Barcelona and Madrid, earlier this year, is surely turning attention with her Instagram posts. Her husband, Real Madrid hotshot Cristiano Ronaldo, too, is doing the same on the social media platform.

Georgina, 22, has posted a recent pic of hers, which is absolutely classy from every angle. Donning a black bikini, Cristiano's girlfriend has made sure to turn absolute attention.

The Spanish model had to lose jobs at top fashion brands Gucci and Prada due to constant media attention and being hounded by papparazzi, but it seems now that Georgina has to accept the fact that facing the papparazzi is something she can't do away it, anymore.

It is highly reported that Cristiano, who has been blessed with twins from an identified surrogate mother, is on the verge of being a father yet again after it has been claimed that Georgina is at least five-month pregnant with a baby girl.

Sources have told Portuguese newspapers that the Ronaldo family is happy with Georgina and they are expecting a baby later this year.

No official confirmation has come, though.

Cristiano and Georgina met in 2016 in the VIP area at a Dolce & Gabbana event in Madrid, Spain. It was since then that they started dating and finally went public with their relationship after some months. The Spanish beauty has been spotted attending quite a lot of Real Madrid matches at the Santiago Bernabeu this season, and she was also seen getting on well with Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. Georgina also accompanied the former Manchester United superstar to the Best FIFA Awards ceremony in Switzerland earlier this year, and was in attendance, cheering for her beau, as Cristiano bagged the Best FIFA Men's Player 2016, beating off competition from Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann. Cristiano, meanwhile, had failed past relationships with Russian Victoria's Secret model Irina Shayk and former Miss Spain Desirée Cordero Ferrer.

Cristiano, meanwhile, whose future with Real Madrid is under heavy doubts at the moment, is taking to Instagram time and again to flaunt his chiseled body!

