Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo is a happy man as the footballer became dad for the fourth time on Sunday, November 12. Ronaldo took to the social media and expressed his happiness, sharing a photo for his millions of followers, who were awaiting the big news.

The new born's face may not be visible in the image but mother Georgina Rodriguez and father Cristiano looked extremely happy in the picture. Ronaldo's eldest son, Cristiano Jr. is also present in the photo.

On the Instagram page, Ronaldo wrote, 'Alana Martina is just born! Both Geo and Alana are doing great! We are all very happy!'

A Alana Martina acaba de nascer! Tanto a Geo como a Alana estão muito bem! Estamos todos muito felizes! ❤️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Nov 12, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

It is to be mentioned that the couple, even before the birth of their new baby girl – in the last week of October – had already made the name of their daughter public. They had named her Alana Martina. They took to Instagram Live to reveal the name, making it extra special.

Ronaldo had announced about his girlfriend's pregnancy during the month of July. Since then, everyone had been waiting for the arrival of the new-born.

One has to remember that this is not Ronaldo's first baby, but his first child with Georgina. The Real Madrid footballer, before the arrival of Alana, was a father of three - one, Cristiano Jr from his previous relationship and twins Eva and Mateo, who were born via surrogate mother in June.

Ironically, Alana was born just a few hours after model Natacha Rodrigues made a huge claim, which refers to Ronaldo cheating on Georgina as the model said that they had sex one night.