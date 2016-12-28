Cristiano Ronaldo declared player of the year at Globe Soccer Awards

  • December 28, 2016 15:09 IST
    By Reuters
Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been declared player of the year at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai on 27 December. The Portuguese national has had a phenomenal year, winning Euro 2016 with Portugal, the Champions League and Club World Cup with Real Madrid, as well as the being awarded the Ballon dOr. In his message via video link, Ronaldo told the audience that it had been his best year ever, but that he wanted to do it all again next year.
