Did French high-performance car-maker Bugatti rope in Portuguese football team captain and Real Madrid winger Cristiano Ronaldo as the brand ambassador for its newly launched Chiron supercar?

The Volkswagen group car maker has posted a picture of Ronaldo with Chiron in the backdrop. The company later released a video where Andy Wallace, Bugatti test driver is seen introducing Chiron to the ace footballer. Wallace says before the company plans to deliver the Chiron for first 12 customers, it should be tested and approved by a champion. The 32-year old Portuguese then take the Chiron for a spin on VW Group's Ehra-Lessien test track. At the end of the video, Wallace asks Ronaldo to return the key and directs him to go to Bugatti if he wants to retain the car.

The company has not divulged any details on the video. Ronaldo's penchant for Bugatti models is well known. The Chiron was unveiled at 2016 Geneva Motors show and it is powered by a W16 8.0-litre engine with four turbochargers. The massive mill develops 1479bhp at 6700rpm and 1600Nm of torque in the range of 2000 to 6000rpm mated to specially developed seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The Chiron sprints from 0 to 100kmph in mere 2.5 seconds. 0 to 200kmph speed can be achieved in 6.5 seconds and to reach 300 kmph, Chiron needs just 13.6 seconds. The top speed is 420kmph. Hence it's normal to expect Ronaldo to buy the 1479bhp Bugatti model.

In July 2016, Ronald had bought a Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse to celebrate Portugal's Euro 2016 victory. The world's highest paid athlete on the Forbes' list, Ronaldo's garage also has Lamborghini Aventador, Ferrari 599 GTO, Porsche 911, Bentley Continental GT, Porsche Cayenne and BMW M6.