Hurricane Irma has claimed eight more lives, after being left inside a stifling nursing home in South Florida after it lost power during Hurricane Irma. The incident has prompted authorities to open a criminal investigation.
Criminal probe launched after Florida nursing home death toll rises to 8
- September 14, 2017 14:30 IST
