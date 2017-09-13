Criminal Minds, the tvN crime thriller series, will be back with episode 15 this Wednesday, September 13, at 10.50pm KST. This chapter will probably feature troubled moments for the bubbly tech analyst, Nana Hwang.

A behind-the-scene photo of the upcoming episode shows Yoo Sun's character struggling to hold back tears after seeing something. It remains to be seen if something from her past will haunt her in the upcoming episode.

It has been revealed in the last episode that serial killer Kim Yong Cheol, who is popularly known as The Reaper, is after the entire team and he wants the profilers to give in. Will tech analyst be his next target?

The culprit has been closely watching every member of the NCI team and he knows everything about their past. It would not be really hard for him to set a trap for any of them. As he did with Kim Hyun Joon, Kang Ki Hyung and Ha Sun Woo, The Reaper might plan something to prompt the tech analyst to move against her team members.

Meanwhile, the promo for episode 15 focuses on the abduction of three teenage girls. The young girls disappeared from their coaching centre and the profilers are trying to trace their whereabouts. In the video, the NCI team finds out that somebody close to the victims is the criminal.

Initially, the investigation team suspects the parents and interrogates them. But after getting some new details about their swimming coach from Nana Hwang, they suspect him. When the profilers try to interrogate him, violence erupts as he refuses to co-operate with them.

Click here to watch Criminal Minds episodes 15 and 16 live online. Korean drama lovers can also catch up with the latest episodes of the show on various video streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.

Watch the trailer below: