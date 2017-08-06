Criminal Minds, the tvN crime thriller drama, will be back with episode 5 next Wednesday, August 9, at 10.50 pm KST. It is likely to focus on Kim Yong Chul's prison break and a group of terrorists, who use biological weapons to kill their victims.

After chasing Kang Ki Hyung and Kim Hyun Joon, the next target of the villains could be the behaviourist, Lee Han. He will probably have a near death experience in the upcoming episode.

The promo shows Lee Han struggling to breathe while chasing a culprit. "I won't let my team member die in front of me again," says Lee Joon Gi to his colleagues in the footage after seeing the behaviourist in trouble.

Also read Bride Of The Water God episode 11 preview

In the meantime, the culprit makes his next move and enjoys watching his victims die. "The world is going to change now," he says in the video. But Ha Sun Woo is determined to send him behind bars and does everything to trap him.

Meanwhile, the chief investigative officer tells Kang Ki Hyung that the team should not rule out the possibility of a foreign terrorist group. The promo then shows somebody letting the team know that it is not easy to trap the culprit.

"Sometimes, it creates variants that are more vulnerable to infection. It is a typical biological weapon. Even inhaling it can result in a fatality rate of 95 percent. Would the culprit feel excited while watching the victims die? He might know the reason why," somebody says.

To find out what lies ahead for the highly trained profilers, watch Criminal Minds episode 5 next Wednesday at 10.50 pm KST. In the meantime, you can catch up with the first four episodes online here.

Watch the trailer below: