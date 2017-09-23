Criminal Minds, the tvN crime thriller series, will be back with episode 19 next Wednesday, September 27, at 10.50pm KST. The final two episodes will probably focus on the rivalry between NCI team leader Kang Ki Hyung and serial killer Kim Yong Cheol, who is popularly known as The Reaper.

The Korean mini-series has not addressed the issue for a while. After the NCI team solved the Nadeul River case, nothing was heard about The Reaper apart from the profilers' assumption that he is targeting the entire team.

Kim Yong Cheol might have already set a trap for his rivals and it is likely for them to fall deeper into it. It remains to be seen how Kang Ki Hyung and his colleagues find a way out to send him behind bars again.

When Kim Won Hae makes his guest appearance as The Reaper next week, it will surely keep the viewers hooked to their screens. Unlike other criminals, he knows a lot about every member of the NCI team and he makes his move accordingly.

The serial killer has already given a hard time to the highly trained profilers and they could face some unexpected challenges in the upcoming episodes. So, the viewers can look forward to some action-packed sequences in the final two episodes.

However, tvN is yet to release the trailer and promotional images for the finale. The fans will have to wait until next Wednesday to find out what lies ahead for the NCI team. Watch Criminal Minds episode 19 next Wednesday at 10.50 pm KST. In the meantime, do not forget to catch the first 18 episodes online here.