Criminal Minds, the tvN crime thriller series, will be back with episode 13 this Wednesday at 10.50 pm KST. This chapter will feature Kim Hyun Joon behind bars and his prison break attempts.

It was revealed in previous episodes that the male protagonist was one of the suspects in the Nadeul River case. Since the victim was his girlfriend, the highly trained NCI profiler and his brother were questioned by the police several times.

The NCI agent and behaviour analyst Ha Sun Woo was the first person to find the corpse of Kang Ho Yeong. She was already doing a secret investigation to help Lee Joon Gi's character to prove his innocence.

Also read: Bride Of The Water God season 2 predictions

Check out the synopsis for episode 13 below:

Hyun Jun went to his hometown Cheonju to attend an event at Youth Center, but he is arrested there on suspicion of murdering Kang Ho Yeong. His teammates rush to Cheonju to help him. In the process of investigating Kang Ho Yeong's murder case, they found out it is interwined with Nadeul river unsolved case from 14 years ago. Team members put one piece of story puzzle after another. Team leader Kang Ki Hyung finds out Hyun Jun is hiding something during profiling. As soon as the identity of the real criminal is almost revealed, Hyun Jun attempts to escape. What is the truth of the Nadeul River case, the secret that was buried for long?

Click here to watch Criminal Minds episodes 13 and 14 live online. Korean drama lovers can also catch up with the latest episodes of the show on various video streaming sites, such as Viki and DramaFever.

Watch the trailer below: