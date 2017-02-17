Karun Kaladharan Nair, the Indian cricketer who shot to fame by scoring a triple century in his third Test in December 2016 against England has bought a Ford Mustang muscle car. Only the second Indian to score a test triple century after Virender Sehwag, Nair shared the picture of his prized possession on social media platforms with the caption 'My Valentine.'

Nair's Mustang is draped in red colour and the registration number is KA 03 NA 303. The 303 denotes the unbeaten 303 runs he scored in the game in Chennai. If that is not enough, the KA and NA in the number plates are the first two alphabets in his name- KArun Nair.

With his feat, Nair became only the third batsman to convert his maiden century into a triple century -- his predecessors being West Indies' Sir Garfield Sobers and Australia's Bob Simpson. Hence, it doesn't come as a surprise that he decided to pamper himself with the pony car.

Ford India has launched Mustang in India at Rs 65 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi, in July 2016. The Mustang in India is sold via CBU line and in a single variant, the GT Fastback. The two-door four-seater sports car belongs to the pony car class of American automobile brand with sports-car like coupes with long hoods and short rear decks.

It is offered only with flagship 5.0-litre Ti-VCT V8 engine the country that generates 395bhp and 515Nm of torque, mated to six-speed automatic transmission. The Mustang is equipped with paddle shifters, powering the rear axle. The car will offer four driving modes — Normal, Sport+, Track and Snow or Wet.

The Mustang is the only model in Ford's line-up that does not use the blue oval company logo. It instead features a dedicated logo of a horse that denotes compact, quick, agile and sleek looks and performance.