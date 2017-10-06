Mersal's release is just two weeks away, but Tamil Nadu is already gripped by its fever. Not only Vijay's fans but also celebrities are keenly awaiting for the Tamil flick to hit the screens.

And Cricketer Ashwin Ravichandran is one of those celebs eager to watch Mersal on the first day of its release. Sharing his excitement, he wrote, "Mersal teaser seems to be a spicy starter for what could be a festival of a movie. Can't wait to see the opening day fever amongst the fans. [sic]"

Ashwin's tweet became viral as Vijay's fans left no stone unturned to create the buzz around the movie starring their icon. So far, the post has garnered above 1,500 likes and more than 400 retweets which depict the fad around the Tamil flick.

The Indian spin bowler is a movie buff and doesn't miss a good flick. Also, he is Tamil superstar Rajinikanth's fan.

Coming back to Mersal, it is not yet clear when the film is going to release as the Tamil Nadu Producer Council went on a strike protesting the state government's decision to levy Local Body Entertainment Tax (LBET) in addition to the 28 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST). As a result, no new movies were released this week.

However, the makers of Mersal are confident of its release as they feel that the standoff between the government and film industry might come to an end by the time the Tamil flick hits the screens.

Mersal brings together Atlee and Vijay for the second time after their successful venture — Theri. SJ Suryah plays the role of the villain while Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal and Nithya Menen are