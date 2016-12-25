India have been a huge force in all formats of the game under the leadership of MS Dhoni (limited overs cricket), Virat Kohli (Test cricket), and players are delivering the goods for both the captains to help the team become even more strong. What makes this team even more special is the kind of camaraderie, which is prevalent among the team members.

With the game of cricket being a team sport, it is imperative that the players are comfortable on and off the field with their captains. India pacer Mohammed Shami feels that the present team players stand by each other and the companionship is amazing. He feels it is like a family.

"Whether it was under MS [MS Dhoni] earlier, or now under Virat [Kohli], the best thing to have happened to this bunch is that we all stand by each other. The camaraderie in this team is outstanding and it's there for everybody to see. We can say what we want to, to each other, agree, disagree and it's all within the family. That's where life becomes so beautiful, these small things fall in place," Cricbuzz quoted Shami as saying in an interview.

The same kind of camaraderie was witnessed during the India-England Test series where all the players stood up and delivered when required to win the five match contest 4-0. It was an outstanding effort from the Indian team, which has helped them take 15-point lead at the top of the ICC Test rankings over second ranked Australia.

India will hope to come with a similar performance in the ODI series against England, which will start on January 15. But, Shami, who missed the last two Test series, might have to miss the series with a knee injury.