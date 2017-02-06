It was on the cards. After a poor performance from England in India in their last Test series, skipper Alastair Cook, who was criticised heavily for the defeat, resigned from his post on Monday. The left-hander captained England in 59 Test matches. However, Cook will still play for England and is ready to help the next captain in his duties.

"Stepping down has been an incredibly hard decision but I know this is the correct decision for me and at the right time for the team," said Cook.

"Playing for England really is a privilege and I hope to carry on as a Test player, making a full contribution and helping the next England captain and the team however I can."

Joe Root is believed to be the frontrunner to become the next England captain in the longer format of the game.

More to follow....