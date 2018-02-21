7:25 pm IST: We get an update after more than an hour and it is that the match has been abandoned as the rain still hasn't stopped.

4th T20I: Match washed out.

India lead series 2-1 with one match remaining

So, the 5th T20I on February 24 in Cape Town is all to play for. India Women can either win the series or record a draw. Harmanpreet Kaur's side lead the series 2-1.

Latest update: We still await to find out when/if the match will resume since the men's cricket teams also have their T20I match at the same venue later in the day.

16th over: Rain has stopped play.

The covers have come on...

SA Women: 130/3 from 15.3 overs

15th over: And Lee gets her fifth T20I half century. 51 off 33 balls.

OUT! Luus is dismissed via a LBW. Deepti Sharma strikes again. Scores 5 runs off 3 balls.

Du Preez is on the crease now.

SA Women: 128/3

14th over: OUT! Tryon is dismissed. Poonam Yadav takes the wicket and again an easy catch by Rumeli Dhar. Tyron scored 2 runs from 4 balls.

Sune Luus is out on the crease.

Lee with yet another SIX.

Yet another misfielding by India Women gives away a boundary.

SA Women: 118/2

13th over: Van Niekerk gets her 6th T20I fifty in style....with a SIX! 51 runs from 45 balls for the Proteas women's team skipper.

OUT! The skipper is dismissed. 55 off 47 balls. Deepti Sharma takes the wicket. Easy catch by Rumeli Dhar.

Chloe Tryon comes on to the crease.

SA Women: 106/1

A half century and a crucial wicket. Big over in the match!

12th over: The fiery skipper Harmanpreet Kaur comes on to bowl now.

And....what an over! Just four runs coming off it.

SA Women: 93/0

11th over: Van Niekerk with another huge SIX off Poonam Yadav's delivery. The South Africa women's cricket team skipper is really putting up a show here.

43 off 41 balls for the 24-year-old.

Lee with another SIX as well.

SA Women: 89/0

10th over: Both batswomen approaching their respective half centuries.

India haven't struck a wicket yet.

SA Women: 73/0

9th over: Famed spinner Deepti Sharma comes in to bowl.

A huge SIX from Lee this time around.

SA Women: 66/0

8th over: Change of bowling as Poonam Yadav is given the moment to shine.

Just four runs coming off it.

SA Women: 56/0

7th over: Misfielding by Mithali Raj awards the hosts four runs in the first ball of the over. We don't see that much though!

Fifty comes up for South Africa Women in the over.

SA Women: 52/0

6th over: Just five runs coming off Pooja's over.

That's the end of powerplay.



SA Women: 44/0

5th over: Change of bowling - Left arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad comes on and she is welcomed with a terrific boundary from Van Niekerk.

Now, Lee hits a four in the over as well.

Oh wait, it's not over yet. A huge SIX from Van Niekerk. The most expensive over so far!

SA Women: 39/0

4th over: It's turning out to be an expensive spell for Rumeli Dhar already, but she bowls a brilliant yorker in the over.

SA Women: 24/0

3rd over: Seven runs from the over.

SA Women: 17/0

2nd over: The veteran Rumeli Dhar, who has replaced Jhulan Goswami for the remainder of the T20 series, has come on to bowl the second over of the innings.

Lee hits the first boundary of the match.

SA Women: 10/0

1st over: Van Niekerk and Lizelle Lee come on the crease for South Africa Women. Pooja Vastrakar opens the bowling.

SA Women: 2/0

Team lineup update: Rumeli Dhar is set to start a T20I match after six years!

India Women: Harmanpreet (C), Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy, Gayakwad, Deepti Sharma, Rodrigues, Rumeli Dhar, Vastrakar, Bhatia (WK), Poonam Yadav.

South Africa Women: Van Niekerk (C), Lee, Luus, M du Preez, de Lerk, Tryon, Kapp, Ismail, Klaas, Daniels, Ntozakhe.

Toss update: India Women have just won the toss and have elected to field first.

"We got successful on chasing in the first couple of games," mentioned India Women captain Harmanpreet Kaur during the toss. "We learnt from the [defeat in the] last game and want to focus on this match..."

India women's cricket team, captained in the T20Is by Harmanpreet Kaur, get set to take on South Africa Women on Wednesday in their 4th T20 match. The five-match series currently stands in at 2-1 in favour of the India Women.

The 4th T20I is scheduled to take place at the famed SuperSport Park, Centurion.

The match will be available for viewing across India on the Sony Ten 1/HD and the Sony Ten 3/HD TV channels from 4:30 pm IST. The live scores and updates from the match meanwhile will be available here.

