No Bollywood glitterati here! Bengaluru FC, two-time I-League champions, announced on Tuesday that India cricket legend Rahul Dravid has been appointed as a celebrity ambassador for the football club ahead of their maiden Indian Super League (ISL) season.

At a time when other ISL sides are roping in Bollywood celebs like Jacqueline Fernandez (Delhi Dynamos) and Arjun Kapoor (FC Pune City), Bengaluru FC are looking at further building their brand only through sport.

The Blues start their ISL 2017 campaign on Sunday against Mumbai City FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore. Mumbai City, let us remind you, is co-owned by Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor.

"It's great to be an ambassador for Bengaluru FC, a team who I have been tracking across the last four seasons," mentioned Dravid, 44, via a club statement.

"Also, the connect is instant, given I am a Bangalore boy. The way the city has responded to BFC has been tremendous and the club has some of the most passionate fans. The ISL will be a new chapter in the club's history and I'm looking forward to being part of it in my capacity with BFC.

"It's been terrific to see the kind of progress BFC has made over the last four years. It's been one of the most professionally run teams and the kind of engagement they have been able to create with the fans and the people of this city has been really nice to see," the veteran cricketer, who is also the coach of the India U-19 cricket side as well as the India 'A' side, added.