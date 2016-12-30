India plays immense amount of cricket all round the year, and 2017 is going to be no different. Top teams like Australia will tour India, while MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli's side will also embark on the tour of West Indies and Sri Lanka. And now, a full-fledged tour of South Africa is also set to take place, though the dates for the series have not been confirmed yet.

Tentatively, India will play four Tests, five ODIs and three T20s in late 2017 or early 2018. Cricket South Africa has already started their discussions with Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to finalise the dates.

Most probably, the series could take place in November-December 2017 as there is a window of opportunity during the time for both the teams. Bangladesh tour of South Africa comes to an end in October, while India will host Australia for a limited overs series in the same month. Australia will tour South Africa in February-March 2018.

Haroon Lorgat, chief executive of CSA, seems to be more than excited about the chance to host two powerhouse of world cricket, India and Australia, which he believes will lighten up their home season.

"Our scheduling discussions with the BCCI are in progress and we hope to be in a position to announce the fixtures for this tour in the New Year. Another bumper season of attractive international cricket awaits our fans. India and Australia finished 2016 as the top teams on the ICC rankings list and this will give our players great incentive to perform at their very best," Lorgat said.

"We have not beaten Australia in a home Test series since unity and that surely must be good reason to perform in order to bank a notable first. Our fans can look forward to a really big 2017/18 home season for the Proteas."