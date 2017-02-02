Veteran Pakistani cricket commentator Ramiz Raja is foraying into the world of celluloid following his long association with the game. The 54-year-old now wants to make a film portraying how cricket can play a major role in curbing the menace of terrorism.

According to Geo TV, the former Pakistani cricketer has already zeroed in on his main lead for the movie and it is none other than the Munna Bhai himself, Sanjay Dutt.

As regards to Dutt's co-star in the action, suspense-filled and spicy movie, Ramiz is still on the lookout for one. He is interested in roping in Katrina Kaif, whose rumoured affair with Salman Khan has always been in the news since her maiden success in Bollywood with the film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya in 2005.

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees this year, is also in the shortlist!

"Actresses like Mahira Khan and Katrina Kaif have immense talent, it is my wish to cast them in the movie," Ramiz was quoted as saying by a Pakistani publication.