Toy Story may have taught us a lot while growing up but no one would really want any of Sid's creepy toys to become real for sure. However, it seems that it already did.

A hermit crab using a doll's head for a home was spotted with an uncanny resemblance to the character Babyface from Toy Story. It was apparently discovered on Reddit and was reportedly found washed up on Henderson Island, in the Pitcairn Islands in the Pacific Ocean.

Hermit crabs usually require shells while they are growing and they usually find gastropod shells for their protection. In this case, the hermit crab decided to use a discarded doll's head as a shell bringing back memories of Sid's frightening toys.

People had different reactions after seeing the spine-chilling picture of the hermit crab. Most of them obviously connected the strange looking crab with the Toy Story character and one of them even commented saying: "Toy Story is REAL!!!"

Thx for the nightmares...this hermit crab used a discarded doll's head as shell pic.twitter.com/yxsBZUPnf3 — Falen (@falenkdwb) September 8, 2017

While fans were busy with their nightmares becoming real, some saw it as an image that sends a stark warning against marine pollution. One of the Reddit users commented saying: "This is actually pretty sad on top of creepy, since things like this is usually a result of a lack of available shells for the crabs, which they need. Don't collect shells with internal parts from beach areas. Crabs need them."