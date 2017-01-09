Creative is a known brand for audio peripherals, with its products ranging from speakers to sound blasters and gaming headsets. When it comes to convenience, Creative offers Bluetooth speakers to set up a party environment anywhere anytime.

We received the review unit of Creative's MUVO 2 Bluetooth speaker, which is priced at around Rs 8,000, and after extensive testing here's the complete review of the wireless speaker.

Design and functions

Creative MUVO 2 is very light (340 grams) and has a simple rectangle box-type design. There are physical controls for power, Bluetooth, volume and play/pause at the top. In addition to Bluetooth connectivity, the MUVO 2 has AUX, USB Audio and microSD card, which means you don't have to carry your phone around.

The icing on the cake is its water resistance, which doesn't stop the party even if it has drinks or pools involved. We are smitten by MUVO's simplistic design combined with its independence from phones.

Now, let's get down to the main business of the speaker's audio quality.

Audio quality

Bluetooth sound bars often focus on portability and tend to compromise on the quality of the sound. But having great sound is essential for any speaker, wired or wireless. We must say, the MUVO 2 gives fewer reasons to be disappointed.

We tested the speaker in different cases and MUVO 2 came out as a winner in most. If you are listening to music in your room, the MUVO 2 can fill you up with its clarity and detail in voice and bass. Impressed by its quality, we put the speaker in a car and found impressive results. It gave a solid competition to the car's built-in stereo with dual speakers (no amplifier). When connected via Bluetooth, it also worked as a speakerphone, which came in quite handy.

Creative MUVO 2 also survived regular splashes and carrying the speaker for your shower is not a bad idea at all. But we found the speaker limits itself to fill up large and open spaces. To overcome that, you can use two MUVO 2 speakers and sync them together using Wireless Link technology.

If we are considering the sub-Rs 10,000 price tag, Creative MUVO 2 is certainly a good choice for wireless speakers.

Battery life

What good does is great sound without a lasting battery? Creative MUVO 2 is a complete package. Although, the company says the speaker lasts for 10 hours, our tests revealed varying results. With Bluetooth connection, the speaker was able to run for 7-8 hours straight (on a New Year's Eve party). With a USB and microSD, it came close to 10 hours. The reason for the difference could only be justified by the speaker's ability to constantly establish a Bluetooth connection with the phone.

The MUVO 2 uses a microUSB charger, which keeps the speaker on while charging. So, there's really no reason to stop partying.

But if you are not using it in a stretch, the speaker can easily last you for a whole week on a single charge, which is of course depending on how you use.

Verdict

There are several Bluetooth speakers in the market for under Rs 10,000, but Creative MUVO 2 emerges as a strong player. It certainly gives great value for money in terms of design, portability, battery life and most importantly its audio performance.

Buyers get a choice of four colours with MUVO 2 – black, blue, grey and red. You can order the black MUVO 2 for Rs 8,438 on Amazon.in.