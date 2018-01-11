Sachin Tendulkar-funded start-up Smartron launched a new entry-level mobile called the tphone P in India on January 11.

The USP of the new is its battery. It comes with a massive 5,000mAh cell that can easily last two full days under mixed usage in a single charge.

An interesting aspect of the phone's battery is that it boasts of reverse-charging capabilities. With this feature, a user can charge another phone from the tphone P with the OTG (On-the-Go) cable that comes with the phone.

Other features of the tphone P are a 5.2-inch HD IPS LCD screen with 2.5D curved-glass cover, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage with the option to expand up to 128GB via microSD card.

Smartron tphone P also comes with a 13MP primary camera on the back with LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus). On the front, it houses a 5MP snapper with dedicated LED flash to help get take good-quality images in low-light conditions.

To further improve the photography experience, the company has incorporated the Beautify application to enhance image quality in terms of a person's skin tone, complexion and more.

"The tphone P is inspired by the multi-faceted, on-the-move, globally-aware Indian consumer. This is a person who expects more from his phone without any compromises and without stretching the seams of his pockets. With a massive 5,000mAh battery and an all-metal body, we've merged power and beauty into the tphone P. To top it, we have layered it with Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processing might to give millions of Indians an enviable device at an exceptional price," Amit Boni, vice-president of sales and marketing at Smartron, said in a statement.

Smartron tphone P price and availability details:

The new tphone P will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart from January 17 onwards.

It has been priced at Rs 7,999.

Smartron tphone P vs Competition:

With feature-rich hardware and a cost-effective price-tag, Smartron tphone P is certain to give a stiff challenge to the popular Xiaomi Redmi 5A, the Redmi Y1 series, the Motorola Moto C series and the Lenovo K8 series, among others.

Key specifications of Smartron tphone P:

Model Smartron tphone P Display 5.2-inch HD (1280x720p) IPS LCD screen with 2.5D curved glass cover OS Android 7.1.1 Nougat Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 453 (MSM8940) octa-core (1.4GHz quad-core + 1.1GHz quad-core) GPU Qualcomm Adreno 505 RAM 3GB Storage 32GB + expandable up to 128GB via microSD+ 1000GB free cloud storage Camera Main: 13MP with LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), f/2.2 aperture, 1.13µm pixel size, HDR, Beautify, Panoram, time lapse, burst modes, multi exposure

Front: 5MP with LED flash, fixed focus, f/2.2 aperture, 1.12µm pixel size, wide selfie, beautify and burst modes Battery 5,000mAh high density Lithium-Ion Polymer cellOTG (On-The-Go) reverse charging support Network 4G-LTE with VoLTE(Voice-over-LTE) Add-ons Hybrid Dual-SIM (nano + nano or micro SD card) slots, fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), FM Radio, 1 Watt speaker, microphone, GPS/GLONASS Dimensions 148.3 x 72.2 x8.9 mm Weight 160g Colours Black Price Rs 7,999

