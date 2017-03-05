Craig Shakespeare to discuss Leicester manager job

  • March 5, 2017 15:01 IST
    By Hayters
Leicester caretaker manager Craig Shakespeare has announced he will be speaking to the club owners this week for talks about taking over Leicester permanently after two 3-1 wins in a week.
