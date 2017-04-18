Leicester City boss Craig Shakespeare has said that Leicester will be going for the win when they play Atletico Madrid in their Champions League game. Leicester are 1-0 down on aggregate after Antoine Griezmanns controversial penalty in the first leg of Champions League quarterfinal match.
Craig Shakespeare: Leicester arent here to make the numbers up
- April 18, 2017 15:51 IST
