After 33 matches involving high-octane action, the final of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2017 will be played on Saturday, September 9 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

Home team Trinbago Knight Riders will take on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots as both sides eye a maiden CPL title in the highly-anticipated encounter.

Chris Gayle-led Patriots stormed into the final after outclassing the Knight Riders in the Qualifier 1 by 38 runs on Tuesday, September 5, after the skipper led the team from the front with a half century.

Left-arm pacer Sheldon Cottrell also starred with ball with three wickets as Knight Riders were bundled out for just 111.

Knight Riders though clinched the final spot, much to the delight of their co-owner Shah Rukh Khan, after beating Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Eliminator on Thursday, September 7.

Chasing a total of 170, Dwayne Bravo's men rode on New Zealand import Colin Munro's half century. Senior West Indies batsman Darren Bravo also chipped in with a quickfire 43.

When does the match start and how to watch it live The CPL 2017 final between the Knight Riders and the Patriots will start at 9pm local time (September 9 Saturday), 1am GMT (Sunday), 6:30am IST (Sunday). Live streaming and TV coverage information India: TV: Sony Six, Sony ESPN. Live streaming: Sony Liv United States: TV: Willow TV Afghanistan: TV: Sony Six. Live streaming: Sony Liv UK: BT Sport. Live streaming: BT Sport online Australia: TV: Fox Sports Live streaming: Foxtel Go Bangladesh: TV: Sony Six. Live streaming: Sony Liv Pakistan: Live streaming: Facebook Middle East: TV: OSN. Live streaming: OSN Play Sri Lanka: TV: Sony Six St. Lucia: TV: HTS Trinidad: TV: CNC-3

A look at both the teams ahead of the big final

Knight Riders have an all-round squad, but they have been struggling to cope up with the loss of their big-hitting opener, Brendon McCullum, who was ruled out of the ongoing tournament after he suffered a hand injury in the league phase.

Sunil Narine, who has replaced McCullum at the top of the order, has been dismissed for 0 two times on the trot. Skipper Bravo would want the off-spinner to provide his team a solid start on Saturday.

On the other hand, in Narine and Yasir Shah, the Knight Riders have two world-class spinners, who are capable of spoiling the Patriots' party. The onus to lead the inexperienced pace-bowling attack falls on Australia's Daniel Christian , who has not done a lot of bowling in the ongoing tournament.

Also, the focus will be on Gayle and his dangerous opening partner Elvin Lewis, as the openers can take the game away from the Knight Riders within a few overs.

Both Gayle and Lewis have been in good form and are capable of stepping up on the big occasion. the Patriots also have Mohammed Hafeez and Mohammad Nabi, who provide solidity to the middle-order.

With Hafeez and Tabraiz Shamsi performing well with the ball, Gayle has a problem of plenty as former world number one T20I bowler from Pakistan is eyeing a return to the playing XI for the big game.

Team News

Patriots

Possible XI: Chris Gayle (c), Elvin Lewis, Mohammad Hafeez, Brandon King, Carlos Brathwaite, Mohammad Nabi, Devon Thomas (wk), Samuel Badree, Ben Hilfenhaus, Sheldon Cottrell, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Knight Riders

Possible XI: Dwayne Bravo (c), Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Hamza Tariq, Darren Bravo, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Daniel Christian, Yasir Shah, Javon Searles, Kevon Cooper, Ronsford Beaton.