Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was up in the wee hours of Sunday, September 10 to witness his Caribbean Premier League team Trinbago Knight Riders in the final of the fifth edition.

All his efforts did not go in vain as the Knight Riders, which Khan bought in 2015, prevailed in a thriller at the Brian Lara Stadium on Saturday, September 9 (local time) to become the first team in the history of the league to win two titles.

Khan takes to Twitter to congratulate team

The 51-year-old Indian actor took to Twitter to congratulate the team. He also had a special mention for Kevon Cooper, who played a blinder towards the end to help the Knight Riders defeat Chris Gayle-led St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by three wickets.

Khan also revealed that he would be doing the Champion dance, choreographed by the Knight Riders' captain Dwayne Bravo.

Earlier in the day, Bravo won the toss and sent the Patriots into bat. Gayle, who had been consistent throughout the season, failed on the big day, managing just a run in seven balls. T20 sensation Elvin Lewis and Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez also returned to the pavilion without troubling the scorers much.

Cooper made an impact by picking up two wickets while Sunil Narine finished with economical figure of 8 for 1 as the Patriots were able to manage only 135.

However, the Knight Riders made a mess of what seemed to be an easy chase by losing half of the team before the 11th over of the innings.

Dinesh Ramdin and Cooper then steadied the ship and remained unbeaten as the Knight Riders gunned down the total with an over to spare.

The penultimate over was an eventful one. The Knight Riders started with 22 needed off 12 balls. Cooper displayed a steely resolve though. He smashed a six and a couple of boundaries off Ben Hilfenhaus' over to guide his team past the line.

"We never needed Cooper a lot before with the bat, but he came good when we needed it. We perform as a team, someone or the other comes to the party whenever we need it. Trinidad and Tobago - this is for you," skipper Bravo said at the post-match presentation ceremony.