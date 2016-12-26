The Opposition, which had put up a united effort in Parliament throughout the duration of the just-concluded Winter session, seems to be crumbling fast. The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) has pulled out of an all-party meeting called for Tuesday, while the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) is still undecided on it.

The meeting was called by the Congress and would have been chaired by party vice-president Rahul Gandhi, and he and his party have not been snubbed by other Opposition parties for the first time either. Earlier, the Left parties had boycotted the delegation that met President Pranab Mukherjee after the Winter session of Parliament.

Now, CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury has pulled out of the meeting. Addressing a press conference on Monday, he said: "We will not be attending tomorrow's press conference." The Leftist leader went on to add: "All 16 opposition parties will not be there. If the West Bengal chief minister [Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee, political arch-rival of the Left in the state] will be there, why not Assam, Tripura and other Opposition states?"

Yechury also said about the all-party meeting: "Things were not planned properly. The RJD and the NCP have similar reservations." He hinted that the CPI-M was parting ways with the rest of the Opposition, but not entirely: "The Left will give a call of protest when the [Prime Minister's new announcements come, depending on what they are. We will consult opposition parties also."

The JD-U is also undecided on whether to attend, probably because doing so would mean giving the Congress the leadership role among the Opposition parties. JD-U leader KC Tyagi told news agency ANI on Monday: "A common agenda should be there [at the all-party meeting]. We are yet to decide if we will go or not."

Why there will be more schisms

The difference in opinion among the political parties in the Opposition can be attributed to two things. First, the Winter session is over, and along with it is gone the opportunity to unite and corner the BJP on various issues. Second, several Assembly elections are lined up for next year, where it is every political party for itself.

The second reason is especially significant as regional parties will be looking to wrangle seats from the bigger parties, and the Congress is among them. Therefore it makes no sense for the smaller parties to align with a possible electoral rival.