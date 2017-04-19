A cow had to be rescued from drowning after it fell into a familys swimming pool in Plush, Dorchestser, on 17 April. The calf wandered from a neighbours field into the back garden of Martin and Lisa Bigges house, plunging into the pool whilst looking for a drink. The stranded farm animal was rescued by a fire crew from Dorchester and escaped the incident unharmed.
Cow saved from drowing in a familys pool after falling in
- April 19, 2017 17:13 IST
