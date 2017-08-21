Barcelona football club are in turmoil currently. After Neymar signed for PSG in a world-record transfer, the Spanish giants are looking to replace the player, which is always a herculean task. Barcelona had lined up two immediate replacements, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele, with the former being their long-standing target, but they have not been able to sign either.

After failing to land either of the players, Barcelona seems to have turned their attention elsewhere and are eyeing a sensational deal to sign former Manchester United player Angel Di Maria, who currently plays for PSG.

However, this deal will take some doing to be finalised as he is an important part of the PSG squad, and the Argentine having played for Real Madrid too, the transfer looks tough. Very rarely does a ex-Barca player move to Real and vice cersa.

But, this has been one of the craziest transfer window of recent times, with players signing major deals with big clubs for astronomical amount. Hence, if Barcelona throw a good chunk of money from Neymar's fee, anything is possible.

These are desperate times for Barcelona, who have been trying their best to sign Coutinho and Dembele. They have only met with a stern no, and even more so for their number one target Coutinho, who looks set to stay at Liverpool despite handing a transfer request.

Reportedly, Barcelona even informed Liverpool that they would withdraw their interest if the Reds did not reply to them by 7 pm BST on Sunday.

With no reaction from Liverpool, the deal seems to more or less closed. Not only Coutinho, PSG also are not keen on selling the Frenchman, who is said to be one of the best youngsters in world football.

Barcelona are going to be without Luis Suarez for one month, hence, they might be looking to sign a player as early as possible. The transfer window will shut at the end of the month and Barcelona will look to sign few offensive players to challenge for titles on various fronts, more importantly the La Liga and the Champions League.