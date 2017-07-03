A Delhi court has acquitted a man who was arrested on charges of assaulting a 12-year-old girl after she accepted in front of the court that she had made wrong allegations after her aunt insisted on doing so.

The case was filed back in July 2014 after the girl alleged that the accused, who was a neighbour, had sexually assaulted her several times over a few months following which he was arrested.

However, when the case was up for hearing in the court, the girl recoiled from her statement and denied all the allegations against the man.

The court has also noted that medical examination did not reveal any kind of sexual assault.

The additional sessions judge granted relief to the South-West Delhi resident noting that the girl did not abide by the statement that she gave in her complaint, an NDTV report said.

The girl told the court that her aunt had insisted her on filing a complaint with the police. Two days before the FIR was filed, there was a quarrel between the accused and the girl's aunt who used to live in the same neighbourhood.