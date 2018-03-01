Hundreds of couples toting AR-15 rifles packed a Unification church in Pennsylvania on Wednesday to have their marriages blessed and their weapons celebrated as rods of iron that could have saved lives in a recent Florida school shooting. Women dressed in white and men in dark suits gripped the guns, which they had been urged to bring unloaded to the church in the rural Poconos Mountains, about 160 km (100miles) north of Philadelphia.
Couples take their AR-15 rifles to Pennsylvania church for blessing
March 1, 2018 21:41 IST
