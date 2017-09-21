Controversial Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sakshi Maharaj is back in the news and this time, it is yet again for all the wrong reasons.

Maharaj has claimed that boys and girls engaging in vulgar behaviour like hugging at public places should be put behind the bars.

Hugging leads to rape

However, this is not the end to Maharaj's observations; the MLA also feels that hugging in public seems to one of the prime reasons for rape as well.

"Be it a motorcycle, car or park, couples can be seen behaving in a vulgar fashion. They hug each other as if the girl will eat the boy or the boy will eat the girl," the Lok Sabha member said while addressing the media on Wednesday in Bharatpur.

Similarly, couples can be seen behaving in a vulgar fashion in cars, parks and other places. Everyone ignores them, but once rape happens, people demand action against the police, so the right thing would be to take action and put such couples behind bars," the MLA stated while adding that people do not hold discussions about such issues and take no action against it as well.

Maharaj calls Ram Rahim fake

What's more interesting is that Maharaj who had earlier defended rape convict and self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has claimed that he had no ties with the Dera chief and even indicated that Singh was a fake godman.

"Some political leaders seek the cooperation of fake godmen to get votes during the election. BJP government of Haryana sent Gurmeet Ram Rahim to jail while earlier governments had supported him," said Maharaj.

The same Maharaj had, in fact, had landed himself in trouble for defending Singh.

"One person has complained of rape against Ram Rahim. Crores others believe he is God. Who do you think is right?" Maharaj had said on August 26.