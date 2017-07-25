Abby Uecker, popular as Abby Nicole, died in a tragic accident on Sunday after performing at a Nebraska county fair with her band. The 25-year-old country singer died after her UTV crashed near the fairground's racetrack.

The Thayer County Sheriff's Office received a call at around 4.20 am local time about an injured woman near the racetrack. She was immediately rushed to Thayer County Health Services, but was pronounced dead later.

Abby and her band County Road had performed at the fair on Saturday and Sunday. After the accident news surfaced online, her band member took to social media to pay condolences.

"I miss you soooo much Abby Nicole… you were ready to be the One Me we talked about. I drove home today and wanted you in my passenger seat. Feet on the dash. Wrapped up in your blanket. Singing our favorite songs. You weren't there, but I still felt you. I Will Always Love You Abby. I promise to celebrate your Life with others. You touched so many lives. Especially mine. Music is a Gift That Lasts a Lifetime. Thank You for being my Gift," Chad Barnhill, one of Abby's bandmates, wrote in a moving Facebook post.

Check out some lesser known facts about Abby Nicole below.

She started performing at the age of 4

Abby has been performing on stage since she was 4 years old, according to her website. She loved singing and dancing and her passion for music inspired her to learn singing from a local voice coach.

Her college life

Born and raised in Norfolk, Nebraska, Abby took up roles in musical theatre. She majored in theatre performance at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. During her studies, she joined County Road band as the lead vocalist. She even co-wrote songs with writers in Nashville.

She was diagnosed with brain tumour

In 2014, Abby was diagnosed with a brain tumour after experiencing severe headaches. She underwent surgery and returned to music after a year.

Her first single

After completing her studies, she released her first single Cool on her 24th birthday, i.e. on June 30, 2016. She co-wrote Cool with Jesse Lee.

Candlelight vigil for Abby

A candlelight vigil will take place on Monday evening at Skyview Lake for Abby.

"She was a friend, a daughter, a sister, an aunt, a performer, an artist, a true role model and incredible inspiration for many. Our hearts are all filled with tremendous sorrow, and we can lean on each other during this difficult time," Brittnay Dawson, of the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce, posted on Facebook. "Abby was always living for the moment, and tonight we want to make that moment about her and celebrate all the love she gave to this world through herself and her music."