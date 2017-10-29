Hundered of white nationalists and counterprotesters were surrounded by a heavy police presence as they battled each other over loud speakers on opposite sides of a road in Shelbyville, Tennessee. White nationalists, some holding homemade shields, were drowned out by counterprotesters who were heard singing hymns and chanting against Trumps border wall.
Counter protesters outnumber White Nationalists during White Lives Matter rally in Shelbyville, Tennessee
- October 29, 2017 17:36 IST
