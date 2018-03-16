Apple is expected to launch not one but three iPhones this year — a larger iPhone X with a 6.5-inch OLED display, an iPhone X (or iPhone 9) with an upgraded A12 chipset, and the second-generation iPhone SE.

Now, since the original iPhone SE is seen as an affordable alternative to the more expensive iPhones, its successor — the iPhone SE 2 — naturally commands a lot of interest among buyers.

However, despite there being plenty of rumors surrounding the iPhone SE 2, the phone has been shrouded in mystery ever since some initial leaks suggested that it might come with an iPhone X-like design.

Will you buy iPhone SE successor with a small screen? What we know so far

Now, a new video has surfaced online showing a concept of the purported iPhone SE 2 aka the "iPhone X SE."

The video has been posted by a popular leaks site called MacOtakara, and provides a quick 360-degree tour of what it claims to be Apple's long-awaited iPhone SE 2, and also shows the phone in action.

The phone in the video has an iPhone X-like bezel-less design complete with the notch at the top of the display, although the notch is somewhat bigger than on the iPhone X.

There's also no Home Button at the bottom, meaning that there won't be a place for the Touch ID.

The phone also seems to be running the same iteration of iOS as the iPhone X (REVIEW), with similar navigation. But, that's where all the similarities with the iPhone X end.

The rounded stainless steel frame of the iPhone X seems to be replaced by a more angular aluminum frame that is sharper and edgier, similar to that of the original iPhone SE.

Apple is expected to move all its new 2018 iPhones exclusively to Face ID, which explains the absence of Touch ID on the iPhone SE 2 in the video, but the phone will also lose the headphone jack that was seen in its predecessor.

And although the device looks interesting, there's a high chance that the iPhone SE 2 in the video may just be a prototype or even an Android phone that has been decked out to look like an iPhone X.

However, the publisher of this video — MacOtakara — has a fairly decent track record when it comes to iPhone leaks in the past. The site was one of the first to reveal Apple would drop the headphone jack from the iPhone 7 back at that time.

Whatever the case may be, there have been plenty of rumors that suggest a new iPhone SE may be in the works — one that will sport an updated design to keep up with the times. There have also been rumors that Apple may not release an iPhone SE 2 at all.

Whether Apple chooses to launch the iPhone SE 2 aka iPhone X SE is still uncertain. But on the flip side, if all the information — including the iPhone X-like bezel-less design — turns out to be true, Apple's most affordable iPhone certainly won't be as affordable as its predecessor.