Could Theresa May call an early general election?
The next general election in the UK is not due until 2020, and thanks to the 2011 Fixed-Term Parliament Act it has become more difficult than ever before for a prime minister to call a so-called snap election. IBTimes UK looks at the process of calling an early vote, and at just what would have to happen for Theresa May’s government to trigger a general election in 2017.
