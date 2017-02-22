Could testosterone gel help with common health problems?

  February 22, 2017
    By JAMA
Could testosterone gel help with common health problems? Close
Can testosterone gel improve memory, correct anemia, increase bone density or prevent the growth of coronary artery plaque in older men with low testosterone levels? Four new studies in JAMA and JAMA Internal Medicine found improvement in some of these measures.
