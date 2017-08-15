Ever wondered how would Thor's father Odin's younger version look like in the cinematic world? Who would play his role in the MCU? Well, Idris Elba has the perfect recommendation and we are digging it. The actor, who plays a Heimdall in the Marvel franchise, feels that his Dark Tower co-star Matthew McConaughey is the ideal choice for young Odin.

McConaughey is one of the most anticipated actors to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While Comicbook.com notes that the actor has been suggested for a number of roles, Elba told MTV that he would be apt as the younger version of Thor's father.

Elba and McConaughey were discussing Dark Tower, Marvel and Thor: Ragnarok when the Thor actor suggested the role. He said, "In Marvel world? There's a couple of versions. He could be Thor's dad. Play a young version of him. Smash it," Elba explained.

Would he be as mighty as the Thor or would he be pictured as a lanky Loki version? Why not let Marvel answer that question. However, if he were to play, it would be interesting to see him as an Asgard. With Thor 3 already completed, his addition to the franchise (if it ever happens) would be after that.

While it is hard to say if he would do justice to the role depending on just the looks, it is safe to say that McConaughey would be a great candidate. And who knows, he might just pave the way to another catch phrase that might become popular among the MCU fandom. Remember, "Alright, alright alight,"?

If not for Thor, had things would have worked out, fans would have watched the actor play a prominent role in Guardians of Galaxy Vol 2 or Doctor Who.

"There were a few that came over the last few years that were franchises that had been established, one that I even enjoyed. But when they came to me, the roles for me felt a bit like amendments — like, 'Hey, the first one worked, let's bring you in a really tasty role.' When this [Dark Tower] came on, it was like, 'Good. I can be the author of this character. I can get in at the ground floor. We can begin with a whole new team and have a creation and have an original.' That still turns me on," McConaughey explained.

While we wait for McConaughey to make his Marvel debut, the next MCU movie scheduled to hit theatres is Thor: Ragnarok releasing on November 3.

