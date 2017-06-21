After rumors of corruption in the Northampton County Sheriffs Office in eastern North Carolina, the FBI opened an undercover investigation in April 2013 that had agents posing as drug traffickers looking for law enforcement officers who could act as armed guards for drugs and drug money. As deputies, correction officers and a policeman joined the conspiracy, the FBI began flying in to the Northampton regional airport large amounts of what their undercover agents pretended were cocaine and heroin.
Corrupt law enforcement officers uncovered in FBI investigation
- June 21, 2017 11:56 IST
