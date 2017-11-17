There are so many smartphones in the world that it's hard to even keep a track of them all. But have you thought about the one thing that connects them all – be it the iPhones or any Android-powered smartphones?

It's the glass that sits on top of the display, and one name that's synonymous with it is Corning Gorilla Glass.

When running down the specifications of any smartphone, you'll find the name Gorilla Glass appearing most of the time. Corning's journey to the top has been as eventful, as any success stories you hear about multi-billion-dollar companies that were once just a startup.

Corning Gorilla Glass does not protect just smartphones: You'll find the tough glass solution on other electronics including tablets, media players, televisions, smartwatches and more.

Back in the day, Corning wasn't as popular until some historic events took place that shot its growth through the roof.

Since Gorilla Glass isn't usually the spotlight of a new product launch, we know little about the company that's constantly innovating tech to protect the most important part of electronic equipment – the displays. Why important? Ask any iPhone user about the importance of the safety of their device's display.

Here are some interesting facts about Corning Gorilla Glass, which turned 10 (or should we say X) this year.