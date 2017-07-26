DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios will finally open up on their sex scandal on Bachelor in Paradise in a sit-down interview with Chris Harrison.

"We're going to sit down with [Demario]. I don't think it'll be just part of the [BiP] reunion show," franchise host Harrison told Entertainment Tonight, after the taping of The Bachelorette: Men Tell All special last week. "I'm going to sit down with DeMario and Corinne as part of a sit-down talk with the two of them."

"Honestly, after tonight I don't know how that dialogue's going to [go]," he said, adding that he was "surprised" by DeMario's "bad choices" during the taping of Rachel Lindsay's Men Tell All special last week. "I thought I had an idea before tonight, but I also thought we'd have a better moment than we had tonight. So, I don't know. Now I'm not really sure how it's going to be. We'll see."

It is not immediately known when the said interview will take place.

Jackson and Olympios, who were contestants on The Bachelorette Season 13 and The Bachelor Season 21 respectively, got drunk and engaged in oral sex while filming Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise. A producer on the show filed a complaint alleging misconduct and production had to be suspended temporarily.

The Season 4 premiere of Bachelor in Paradise, which will premiere on August 14, will also address what went on between the contestants during their drunken night.

Jackson and Olympios have opened up about the incident individually, with both of them saying they don't blame the other for what happened in Mexico.