The La Liga giants get set to clash in their first matches of the calendar year 2017 this midweek. But ahead of the regular Spanish league, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid test their mettle in the Copa del Rey 2016-17 round of 16.

What can the new year bring in for these Spanish giants? Are they prepared enough to get their hands on the title? That remains to be seen. But all we can say is that the beginner's luck definitely holds the key to how the season culminates.

Let us look at the big three fixtures of Copa del Rey this midweek (1st leg)

Las Palmas vs Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid may not be doing too great in the La Liga, as they are currently sixth in the table from 16 games, but the abilities of the La Liga giants, who have been a major competitor for the El Clasico clubs over the recent seasons, cannot be left unseen. The round of 16 match of Diego Simeone's team in the Copa del Rey was nothing but dominant.

Date: January 3

Time: 8:15 pm GMT (1:45 am IST [next day])

Venue: Gran Canaria

2nd leg date: January 10

Real Madrid vs Sevilla

Zinedine Zidane's league of extraordinary gentlemen have been sensational in the La Liga this season so far, having remained undefeated in 15 games. In the Copa del Rey too, they have been absolutely lethal. What does this year have in store for the mighty Galacticos? The team morale is at an all-time high and the goal scoring record too provides a major worry for all teams.

Date: January 4

Time: 8:15 pm GMT (1:45 am IST [next day])

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

2nd leg date: January 12

Athletic Club vs Barcelona

The big news remains the return of the revered attacking force, MSN (Messi Suarez Neymar), after a much-needed winter vacation. That is definitely good news for Barcelona, but not for Athletic Club.

Date: January 5

Time: 8:15 pm GMT (1:45 am IST [next day])

Venue: San Mames

2nd leg date: January 11