Cop gets called to a ‘fight’ and finds himself in an incredible dance-off

A police officer in downtown Oshawa, Ontario, was called to the scene of what a passer-by thought was a fight. However, it turned out to be a dance crew recording a video.The University of Ontario’s dance team was in the middle of filming its latest video, when Constable Jarrod Singh of the Durham Regional Police Service was sent to investigate. When he realized that there was in fact no fight and only funk, Singh broke out some killer moves of his own. “I saw eight people gathered around one person, so I can see how a member of the public thought it was a fight,” Singh told CBC News Canada. “But when I got closer I could see he was break dancing in the middle and there was someone filming it.”