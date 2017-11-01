Chinese handset maker Coolpad has unveiled its latest smartphone, the Cool Play 6C, in its homeland.

The company had launched a similarly-named Coolpad Cool Play 6 smartphone in India in August this year.

But unlike the Cool Play 6, which was priced at Rs 14,999 and marketed as a gaming smartphone with Adreno 510 GPU and 6GB RAM, the Cool Play 6C is an entry-level device priced at 849 yuan at launch (approx Rs 8,300).

The phone's USP is its dual selfie-camera setup.

Coolpad Cool Play 6C Specs:

Hardware-wise, the Cool Play 6C features a 5-inch HD (1280x720) IPS display with 2.5D curved glass on top, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon quad-core processor clocked at 1.3Ghz along with Adreno 308 GPU.

In terms of storage, the handset comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, which can be expanded further via microSD card (up to 64GB).

On the photography front, the Cool Play 6C sports a 13MP rear camera with phase detection autofocus support (PDAF), accompanied by a dual-tone LED flash.

On the front, the handset sports dual selfie cameras — a combination of 5MP and 8MP sensors with 120-degree wide-angle field of view and f/2.2 aperture.

Apart from that, Coolpad Cool Play 6C runs on the Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system and is backed by a 2500mAh non-removable battery.

The handset also comes with a physical home button that packs a fingerprint sensor for added security.

Connectivity options include 4G-VoLTE support, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS and dual-SIM support. The handset measures 143.9x70.8x8.1mm and weight 160 grams.

Availability:

Coolpad Cool Play 6C is currently available for pre-order in China on JD.com (black colour option only) and will go on sale starting November 25.

As of now, there is no word on whether Coolpad will make the phone available in India, but going by the company's record, it may launch it in India soon.